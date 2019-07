KUANTAN: A woman and her two children were killed in a conflagration involving four houses in Kampung Sungai Isap here at about 7.45am today.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department director Nor Hisham Mohammad identified the victims as Sharifah Azlina Syed Kassim, 37, and her sons Muhammad Haikal Hakimi Hairol, 11, and Muhammad Adam Daniel, seven.

“Their bodies were found in a house that was 100% destroyed,” he told reporters at the scene.

Sharifah Azlina’s charred remains were found in a room at the back of her house, occupied by eight family members, while those of Muhamad Haikal and Muhamad Adam Daniel in another room also located at the back.

Sharifah Azlina’s husband Hairol Khalid, 38, her younger brother Syed Azman, 25, and his wife Norazilah Abdullah, 23, were badly injured.

Norazilah’s younger sister Nor Syawalina Abdullah, 19, sustained minor injuries while Syed Azman’s son Muhammad Alif Asyraf (age not available) was unhurt.

Meanwhile, Nor Hisham’s deputy Mohd Sani Harul said initial investigations indicated the fire started in the middle of their house before spreading to the others.

He said two fire engines with 17 firemen were dispatched to the scene and that it took them almost 20 minutes to bring the blaze under control.

The remains of Sharifah Azlina and her sons were sent to the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA) here. The injured victims were also sent to the same hospital.

Apart from this house, one of the other houses affected is believed to belong to the father of former Pahang footballer Zulhamuzan Zakaria, who helped Pahang to a number of major victories in the 1990s. — Bernama

Below is a video of the incident:



https://www.facebook.com/InfoKemalanganJalanRaya/videos/1075735655949344/?q=Kampung%20Sungai%20Isap%20kebakaran&epa=SEARCH_BOX