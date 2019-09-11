(Video) Fire destroys top floor of Klang shophouse

KLANG: A fire destroyed the upper part of the building beside Centre Point Mall along Jalan Raja Hassan here today. No one was injured in the 10.22am incident.

A spokesperson from the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department said firemen from the Sungai Pinang, Kota Raja and Kapar fire stations were dispatched to the scene immediately after receiving a distress call involving the incident.

“The fire took place at the roof area of the building. The roof area of the building was modified into residential quarters,“ he said.

Several videos and photos of the fire were shared by the public on the Facebook social website.