KUALA LUMPUR: The Fire and Rescue Department managed to put out a small fire that broke out at the Putra World Trade Centre during the Matta Fair.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department said they received a distress call at around 1.26pm and they immediately dispatched firefighters from the Sentul, Titiwangsa and Hang Tuah district.

It said that they found thick smoke billowing out of the building. The fire was put out at around 2pm.

They also said there were no casualties and investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.