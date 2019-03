BANTING: A 13-year-old student was rescued by firemen after he climbed to the rooftop of his school building and walked on the roof ridge today.

Schoolmates and teachers of the Form One student of SMK Methodist here spotted the boy on the rooftop at about 1.30pm. He ignored their pleas for him to return to safety.

Police and the Fire and Rescue department arrived at the scene within minutes of being alerted of the case. With the help of a high-lift vehicle, firemen managed to grab the teenager from the roof.

Kuala Langat police chief Supt Azizan Tukiman said police learnt that unrequited love had led to the student resorting to the act.

“He had confessed his feelings to another student his age but it was rejected by the girl. Apparently, the girl liked another boy. The student also left a note explaining why he had turned to committing the act. According to his teachers, he is a good student who kept to himself and had no disciplinary problems,“ he said.

Azizan said the boy suffered light injuries on his wrist during the rescue and was then taken to the district hospital for treatment.

He said the police are yet to receive a report from the school or the boy’s parents.

Officials at the SMK Methodist declined to comment on the case when contacted by theSun but referred the case to the district education department.

Several videos of the incident, believed to be taken by students at the school, have also made the rounds on social media today.

Video available here:

https://youtu.be/3uekUdclsIo