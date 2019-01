PUTRAJAYA: The government must ensure that previous corrupt practices that have affected the nation’s reputation are never repeated, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said after launching a five-year National Anti-Corruption Plan (NACP).

The NACP aims to make Malaysia a corrupt-free nation by 2023.

“The plan is not meant to punish wrongdoings of the past, but to prevent corruption from happening in the future.

“With this plan launched, we are addressing the future, the NACP is meant to address the future.

“Those who have to face this plan are members of the current administration and those who will serve in the future.

“The rakyat collectively used their voting powers to reject the previous government and this is a stern statement that corrupt practices by government leaders and civil servants are unacceptable,” he said at the launch of the NACP at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) here today.

NACP signals Pakatan Harapan’s commitment to fight corruption, Mahathir said.

The five-year plan was developed by the Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption Centre (GIACC) under the Prime Minister’s Department, which was established last year about a month after Pakatan Harapan took over federal administration.

The plan has 22 strategies and 115 initiatives, with strong focus given to six main sectors, namely: politics, public procurement, law enforcement, public sector administration, legal and judiciary, and corporate governance.

The NACP replaces the National Integrity Plan, which was launched in 2004.

Also present at the launch were Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Abu Bakar, GIACC director-general Tan Sri Abu Kassim Mohamed and other cabinet ministers.