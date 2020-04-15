(Video) Food delivery rider astonishes netizens with piano skills

PETALING JAYA: A food delivery rider is delivering more than just food, as shown recently on a social media post that has gone viral.

He was caught on camera showing his skills on the piano during one of his stops.

Twitter user Izat Yuan captured the performance in a brief clip at the International Youth Centre (IYC) in Kuala Lumpur.

“When the customer is taking so long to pick up the food, play a round of piano first. Good job brother,” Izat said in his tweet.

In another clip, the pianist, Amirullah, was seen playing Havana by Camila Cabello.

He later responded with his own tweet to thank Izat. He said he had just made a delivery when he saw a piano at the IYC hall, and proceeded to run his fingers over the keys.

He said he has never attended piano classes and has learned to play from watching YouTube.

“Sometimes people ask me what piano grade am I in. I feel embarrassed to answer because this is just ‘underground’ grade,” he quipped. “Nothing is impossible.”

The clips have been retweeted more than 50,200 times.

To view his performance, please go to this link: https://t.co/BYwAvH8Kyl