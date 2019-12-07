(Video) FT Ministry denies convoy was blocking ambulance

KUALA LUMPUR: The office of Federal Territories Minister has denied the minister’s convoy had blocked an ambulance responding to an emergency at Jalan Istana here last Wednesday, as shown in a video clip that went viral on social media.

Viewing the issue as a ‘misreporting’, it said the convoy was actually ‘clearing a path’ for the ambulance during traffic congestion in the 9.15am incident.

“The DBKL (Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur) outriders that were escorting the minister’s vehicle, had intercepted the ambulance to ‘clear a path’ so that both the ambulance and minister could pass through heavy congestion,“ it said in a statement.

It also included video footage from the Integrated Transport Information System (ITIS) DBKL which shows the ambulance was following the minister’s convoy to get through the congested road. — Bernama

Below is a video of the incident:

https://bit.ly/38jqwNp