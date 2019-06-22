(Video) Goldsmith in Rawang loses RM500k to four robbers

KUALA LUMPUR: A goldsmith shop lost about RM500,000 after being robbed by four armed men in Batu 16, Rawang yesterday.

Gombak district police chief ACP Samsor Maarof said during the incident, two staff and a security guard were at the premises that was located in a supermarket.

The police received information on the incident just before 4pm.

“Four suspects believed to be wearing dark visor helmets, long-sleeved jackets and gloves carrying objects resembling a pistol and hammer smashed the glass display counter before escaping with the jewellery worth about RM500,000.

“The investigation is still ongoing,” he said in a statement.

The case is being investigated under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code for armed robbery. — Bernama