KUALA LUMPUR: The government will continue to allocate additional funds to the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) to ensure that they have appropriate and up-to-date equipment.

Speaking at the 212th Police Day celebration at the Police Training Center (Pulapol) here, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the government was aware that the police force needs to increase its capabilities to tackle complex crimes and threats.

“Based on current developments and challenges, PDRM is not only facing challenges in the context of conventional crimes, terrorist threats are sometimes overwhelming and this certainly demands security agencies especially PDRM to address them firmly, strategically and effectively, “ he said.

“In this context, the government is very satisfied with the level of professionalism and capabilities shown by the police in carrying out the mandate entrusted especially in addressing threats involving Daesh members,” he said.

“To date, a total of 464 members of the terrorist group Daesh have been arrested by the police.

“The government believes this was achievable as PDRM and other security personnel have very efficient intelligence teams capable of addressing complex issues involving the militant group,“ he said.

He also congratulated the police force for maintaining its momentum in the reduction of the national crime index.

“The crime index in 2018 recorded 88,662 cases compared to its targeted threshold of 100,611 cases. It was a decrease of 11.9%,“ he said.

Mahathir also urged the public to cooperate more with the police in reporting crimes as this cooperation will bring about a reduction in crime rates and help deal with threats to the nation’s sovereignty.

“People need to be aware, that our national security is entrusted to the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) but the effectiveness of their actions depends on the people’s cooperation.

“When we turn a blind eye when a crime is committed, and do not take any initiative, we have a criminal on the loose. It can one day happen to us, and others will shut an eye to our suffering” he said.

Earlier, upon arrival at Pulapol. Mahathir inspected a guard-of-honour mounted by 29 officers and 932 PDRM members led by DSP Mohd Zulfadly Zulkifli.

Among detachments in the parade were the General Operations Force (PGA) Senoi Praaq, PGA Tiger Platoon, PGA Anti-Riot Unit (PORU) and PDRM Horseback Unit.

Also present during the event were Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun, Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Ismail Bakar, Attorney-General Tommy Thomas, senior police officers and invited guests.

Watch video here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JyWEt5VGhX4