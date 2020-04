BATU PAHAT: A group of about nine children of a village in the deep interior here were shaken up when they were caught by a policeman for violating the movement control (MCO) order last week.

The children are all believed to be under 12 and from an orang asli settlement at Kampung Minyak Beku here.

A video of the “arrests” showed the tactful and kind approach of a policeman who advised the children that it was an offence to stay outdoors during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was a hilarious scene when the terrified children begged and pleaded with the policeman on being told “they will be taken to a police station” for breaking the law.

“As you all know it is an offence to come out of your homes during the MCO. If you are all stubborn and do not listen, I will call for a police truck and take you to a police station where you will be held for a day,“ said the policeman who is a member of the General Operations Force (GOF).

As the children wail, cry and beg to be let off, the policeman spots a basket with small plastic bags filled with tapioca.

On enquiring, a child tells the policeman and his colleague that he was selling the tapioca for RM1 a packet.

The policeman then offers to buy all five packets of the tubers and tells them to place it on his motorcycle.

Although the video clip ends, it is learnt that the children were later allowed to return home under the strict condition they do not repeat their actions of loitering in the area again.

Johor police chief Commissioner Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said while police are enforcing the MCO strictly, there are situations where compromise and goodwill is required especially when it involves underaged children.

“The children were advised to return home quickly. We have to be sensitive and use discretion when it comes to very young children. They are naive and if they are arrested, it can leave a lasting trauma on them.” he told theSun when contacted.