KUALA LUMPUR: The action of traffic policemen and a motorcyclist of saving an injured ‘maaque monkey, believed to have been hit by a vehicle in the middle of a busy highway, resulted in them being called ‘heroes’ by netizens.

An almost two-minute video that has gone viral on social media, shared by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) official Facebook page, shows the macaque in a weak condition with blood on its body.

Despite its condition, it was fiercely avoiding from being lifted by the traffic policemen, who had stopped their patrol car in the middle of the highway to protect the animal.

Later, in the video, a motorcyclist was seen stopping to help, and he successfully caught the macaque, before crossing the road to release it to the woods nearby.

Many netizens left positive comments for the video including @Boqqbonk who said: You are true heroes. Congratulations. May Allah bless all of you.

@Momo Yeon: Congratulations ‘abang polis’ (police) and rider.. only Allah can repay your deed, sir...animal have feelings too.

@Fadzil Azzatie: Bro (rider), many are searching for you...I’ve read in a group, you will have a full tummy...many want to buy you a meal. - Bernama