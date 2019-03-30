(Video) ‘Human calculator’ Yaashwin promises more after making finals of Asia’s Got Talent

KUALA LUMPUR: ‘Human calculator’ Yaashwin Sarawanan, 15 (pix), who made it to the final of Asia’s Got Talent (AGT) season three, has promised to move up a notch and “take it to the next level”.

The SMK Bandar Tun Hussein Onn 2 student’s victory was announced in last night’s AGT episode after he demonstrated time and again his superior math skills of being able to solve a mathematical problem in less than a second.

Joining him at the final competition on April 4 at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore is Malaysian female vocal group, Nama, who was the Judges’ Pick to go straight to the finals.

While tight-lipped about his performance on that day, Yaashwin told reporters at a press conference in Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR) today: “Of course the concept will be something different from what I did at the audition and semi-finals.

“This is a talent competition and the evaluation is very subjective. Not to mention, the expectation from the judges and voters.”

Present at the press conference was Malaysia Mental Literacy Movement (MMLM) chairman, Tun Dr Ling Liong Sik.

The International Abacus and Mental Arithmetic Competition 2017 champion, said he would like the crowd to be entertained and inspired by his performance,

“After all, I consider myself a performer, not a human calculator. Playing with numbers is my fun and this is what I’m going to offer the audience,“ he said. — Bernama