(Video) I have confidence in you, Singapore PM tells Muhyiddin

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin has received a phone call from Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Long, full of congratulatory notes.

Muhyiddin who broadcast the conservation on television expressed his gratitude to his Singaporean counterpart.

The Singaporean leader said, “You have a long experience in Malaysian politics and government, and I have confidence that you will be on top of it and we can work together.”

Muhyiddin then thanked Lee and mentioned that he hopes to see him soon.