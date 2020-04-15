(Video) Kindness knows no boundaries for Ustaz Ebit Lew

PETALING JAYA: With tears flowing, an elderly Malaysian Chinese took the groceries and thank the donors profusely.

As she was leaving, a handful of money was given to her, and she refused it at first, saying the groceries were enough, but eventually received it gratefully anyway, and she kept thanking everyone.

These touching scenes were part of videos released by motivational speaker and preacher Ustaz Ebit Lew, who have been visiting these areas after receiving calls from people who said many from the poor did not have daily groceries to eat.

“At first, it started small, by giving whatever that is needed by the frontliner, like we have given 100 fans and 50 air-conds so far. However, the numbers soon began to grow as more people took notice of my contributions and wondered if I could help more people,“

“Before I know it, there were as many as 3,000 names received in a day,“ he told theSun today, adding that he received those calling for help from getting to know his “Door to door Ebit Lew” programme on Astro.

His videos received widespread admiration from many Malaysians across the divide as he visited not just areas populated by the Malaysian Chinese, but also Malaysian Indian as well.

Many of them seen in the video were senior citizens who were living alone and told stories of hardship, as Lew described how he felt when meeting these senior citizens.

“I didn’t expect that many people I met this time were living alone in bad conditions. I didn’t expect there’s a house like this around KL with some having no water,“

“I will go to more places even if it brings some joy to them. Some even chased after me bringing their IC. How sad. Uncle, auntie, no need to give me IC. Everything I can (help),“ he said in a posting on his official Facebook page.

Many netizens praised his kindness because his actions cut across race and religion and he gave without asking for anything else.

“Been watching his videos and all the wonderful thing he is doing helping the needy regardless of race and religion. Respect!! May God bless his pure heart,“ said Facebook user Ramprashad Sanase.