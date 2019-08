KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s sense of selflessness was on display once again today.

His Majesty was on his way to an event when he witnessed a road accident on the slip road leading to Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim at 10.45am. A Toyota Vios had hit the guardrail.

He immediately ordered his motorcade to stop and he stepped out to speak to the woman victim of the accident while the royal guards waited.

After making sure that there was nothing more serious, the King resumed his journey to Muzium Diraja where he was scheduled to grace the opening of an exhibition.

The incident was recorded and a video clip was uploaded on the Istana Negara’s official Instagram account.

Within an hour of being posted, the video had garnered about 28,000 views.

This is the second time that the King has stepped in after witnessing a road mishap. On June 26, he stopped to check on an accident victim and was seen offering assistance when he was on the way to a pre-Cabinet meeting with the Prime Minister.