(Video) Klang jewellery store robbery suspect nabbed by public (Updated)

KLANG: Shoppers at the Aeon Bukit Tinggi mall here helped solve a goldsmith store robbery case when they pounced on a teenage robber and apprehended him as he attempted to escape with an accomplice.

In the 10.15pm attempted heist, staff of the Tomei goldsmith store located on the ground floor of the mall were closing up their business for the day when two men wearing crash helmets and dark visors barged in.

Armed with hammers, the robbers smashed the jewellery showcases and scooped up the gems.

In a video taken by a shopper and which was shared on social media yesterday, a security guard who was armed with a handgun is seen confronting the robbers.

As the guard points the handgun at the crooks, the robbers hide behind the showcases before bolting off towards the main entrance of the mall.

South Klang police chief ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli said as the robbers were fleeing, onlookers at the scene intervened and apprehended one of the men while his accomplice managed to escape.

He said the stolen loot and a hammer were found on the 19-year-old suspect.

Shamsul said the gems store had only suffered losses on the damage to the showcases as all the stolen jewellery was recovered.

The suspect is under a seven-day remand order and the case is being investigated for gang robbery.

Shamsul said police are looking for five other suspects who are believed to be accomplices in the case.