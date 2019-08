LANGKAWI: Police have received 35 reports as at 2am this morning on various damages during a storm which swept through the island yesterday.

Langkawi police chief, Supt Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said more reports were expected to be lodged as many locations on the island were affected in the incident.

“As at 2am, police have received 35 reports, among them, involving damages to houses, vehicles and others. So far, we have not received any reports on the loss of lives in the storm.

“There were reports of light injuries sustained by hotel workers and residents in the area who were hit by falling branches and they had been given treatment,” he said when met at Jalan Pantai Tengah here this morning.

Mohd Iqbal was at the location to monitor a cleaning-up operation to remove fallen trees and power cables on the road by Langkawi Fire and Rescue Department, Civil Defence Force and police.

Also assisting in the clean-up were members of Pantai Chenang Community Fire Squad and Tenaga Nasional Berhad contractors as well as members of the public.

Mohd Iqbal also called on the people who suffered losses of properties to lodge reports to facilitate claims later.

Meanwhile, Ayer Hangat assemblyman, Juhari Bulat who was also at the location said his office would be conducting a survey to identify the total number of houses damaged in the area.

“We hope to start the survey tomorrow to determine the actual number to provide assistance according to the stipulated criteria.

“Priority for the assistance will be given based on needs such as damaged roofs,” he said after visiting four locations on the island after the storm. — Langkawi. — Bernama