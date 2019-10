PETALING JAYA: The Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) has had to deal with damages inflicted by the inter-monsoon season.

Yesterday, a video went viral, of a roof leak at a Flying Emporium outlet near the Main Terminal’s Domestic Departure Hall, and at the Airport Management Centre (AMC).

“On Oct 7, we experienced extreme weather conditions causing several areas in and around KUL to take a hit including damage to the roof of the Airport Management Centre (AMC).

“Not only that, but there was flash floods around the perimetre road near Runway 2, fallen trees along the terminal roads. There was the leakage to the roof of the Flying Emporium that went viral on Facebook yesterday,” MAHB said in a statement today.

MAHB said the airport maintenance team are on high alert during the inter-monsoon season.

According to the Meteorological Department, the inter-monsoon season will continue until early November where thunderstorms with heavy rainfall and strong winds are expected.

MAHB said several areas within the vicinity of KUL has been experiencing very heavy rains.

“We are now in the midst of repairing the damage and moving forward, the maintenance team will be reinforcing the drainage system in anticipation of continuing heavy rains,” it said in the statement.

“We wish to remind the public to be more careful on the road and to observe traffic rules and avoid parking by the roadside to ensure your safety,” it said.

“We have ample designated parking areas at the terminal buildings as well as the long-term car park for your convenience,” it said in the statement.”