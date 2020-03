***Please note, the comments accompanying the video may not be the accurate accounts of events. The story below sheds light on what actually happened***

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have denied claims that a man found lying face down at a petrol station in Batu Caves here today, had been infected with Covid-19.

Gombak district police chief ACP Arifai Tarawe said preliminary investigations found that the man accidentally fell off his motorcycle and was in that position because he was drunk.

“He sustained an injury on his knee due to the fall. The man was later sent to Selayang Hospital for treatment,” he said when contacted here today.

Arifai said police are also tracking down the individual who posted the video clip on social media, claiming the man was lying face down due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

“Members of the public are also urged to stop sharing unverified posts,” he added.

Meanwhile, the National Security Council (MKN), in a statement, asked the public to refrain from sharing or disseminating false information.

“It should be noted that any person found to be spreading false news may be prosecuted under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,“ it said. — Bernama