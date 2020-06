KUALA LUMPUR: For challenging and trying to flee from the police, a motorcyclist and his pillion rider were taught a bitter lesson on Monday.

While trying to dodge and escape from the police, they crashed their motorcycle.

The pillion rider managed to escape on foot, but the rider who was high on drugs turned aggressive when two policemen tried to apprehend them.

To subdue the suspect, a policeman repeatedly kicked him.

The incident which was caught on video and made its rounds in the social media since Monday showed a policeman kicking the motorcyclist who was seated on the ground.

The policeman’s colleague is seen in the video trying to quickly park his motorcycle and gesturing to his colleague to stop the assault.

However, he falls off his motorcycle but quickly gets up and intervenes.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said yesterday that a team of policemen from the Wangsa Maju district police headquarters were on crime prevention patrols when they spotted the biker and his pillion rider behaving in a suspicious manner near a petrol station on Jalan Genting Kelang at about 4.45pm

He said when the policemen approached the suspects, they sped off toward Jalan Ampang and a chase ensued.

“The action of the suspects endangered their lives and that of other road users. As the policemen were chasing them and ordered them to stop, the suspects gestured at them as if they were challenging the police to catch up with them. Then near tasik Ampang Hilir, the suspects began riding against the flow of traffic before losing control of their machine. They crashed and fell by the road shoulder. The pillion rider jumped into a drain and escaped on foot.” Mazlan said.

He said the suspect tested positive for drug abuse and checks showed that he is sought for a burglary case in Ampang. Mazlan said the suspect who was remanded for four days also has two past records for drug-related offences.

“As for the video clip that is being shared in the social media, an internal investigation is being carried out to ascertain if there was a breach in procedures during the arrest. We will not compromise and stern action will be taken against any personnel who violates the standard operating procedures while carrying out their duties.” he said.