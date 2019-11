GEORGE TOWN: There was a minor panic among employees working at the 50th to 61st floor of the Komtar building here when their offices were flooded today.

Following the incident, all employees from the affected floors were evacuated from the building as a safety precaution and for cleaning work to be carried out.

One of the employees on the 53rd floor who wished to be known only as Noor, 35, said all staff including herself were shocked when water leaked through the ceiling and they initially suspected a water tank problem.

She said they had to use the stairs to go down to the 42nd floor as the elevator was only accessible from that particular floor.

According to a statement from PDC Setia Urus Sdn Bhd, the 12.25pm incident occurred when workers of Pleninex Engineering Sdn Bhd, which was appointed to carry out the maintenance work at the level 61, had accidentally opened the strainer without shutting off the main water supply first.

It caused water to gush out of the pipe and flow down several floors.

“As a precautionary measure to prevent damage due to the water, all elevators at high zone (blue lifts), are immediately shut down,” the statement said.

Pleninex Engineering was in the process of replacing major components of the fire system in the building since September and the work was expected to be completed by Dec 31.

The statement said the incident did not cause problems to the water supply in the Komtar building.

Meanwhile, state Welfare, Caring Society and Environment Committee chairman Phee Boon Poh, when contacted by Bernama, said his press conference had to be shifted from the 53rd floor to the third floor as a result of the incident. — Bernama

Watch the video with the link below:

https://www.facebook.com/penangforum/videos/541464609978206/?v=541464609978206&external_log_id=f477889d6986b6fb7f9f705944edc0f3&q=Komtar%20flood