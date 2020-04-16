(Video) Muslim preacher hopes to inspire, unite all Malaysians to help despite differences

PETALING JAYA: As a motivational speaker and Muslim preacher, Ebit Lew’s day is spent conducting training and team-building activities across the country.

Despite the busy schedule, he still finds time to operate a chain of three restaurants – Paramount Coffee House in Bangi, Shah Alam and Putrajaya.

But since the movement control order (MCO) was enforced, the preacher has been busier than usual, receiving calls from various parties asking for help.

The calls are mostly from people who cannot afford to buy groceries and have not received any monetary aid.

Unable to turn his back on their pleas, Lew began giving whatever he could.

News of his generosity spread quickly and soon, he was donating electric fans and air-conditioners to those fighting the Covid-19 outbreak on the front lines.

“The more I gave, the more people took notice of my contributions and wondered if I could help even more people,” he said.

“Before I knew it, I was giving away items to as many as 3,000 people a day,” he told theSun yesterday.

Recipients were made aware of this generous donor from a programme on Astro called Door to Door Ebit Lew.

However, Lew clarified the donations were from a charity organisation called Pertubuhan Kasih Umat Malaysia.

“Donations kept pouring in. I even managed to get some volunteers and rented a few trucks to transport groceries,” he said.

“A few hundred motorcyclists from Grab, Foodpanda and Lalamove also chipped in to help deliver goods,” he said, adding that the volunteers were given a small fee.

Soon, videos of his good work went viral on social media.

Elderly Malaysians of Chinese and Indian descent were seen in his videos, sharing their stories of hardship.

There were many touching scenes of 70 and 80-year-olds who expressed gratitude for Lew’s contributions, including the little money he gave.

“I was shocked to see some of them living alone in dilapidated houses and they are too scared to go out due to the MCO. Many have had difficult lives. I hope the little that I do can ease their hardship,” Lew said.

The preacher is now working with the Welfare Department to help some of the elderly get their long-overdue medication.

When asked about his reason for helping these strangers, the 36-year-old said: “I hope the message of good can reach everyone far and wide ... that we should all help our neighbours and look after one another, however and whenever we can.

“I also hope my actions can inspire and unite all Malaysians to embrace togetherness, despite our different races and religions,” he added.

