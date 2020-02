KUCHING: Malaysians hankering for a Netflix show on the trials and tribulations of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor will be able to see the couple in Season 2 of the streaming service’s popular documentary series Dirty Money.

In a trailer released yesterday, the series previewed snippets of the former premier and his wife and is set to be released on March 11.

“The critically-acclaimed investigative series returns with six untold stories of scandal, financial malfeasance, and corruption in the world of business. Banking scandals, real estate schemes, toxic plastics and more reveal how a corporate thirst for profit puts citizens in danger,” the trailer’s description read.

“This season offers a look inside Jared Kushner’s real estate empire, the Wells Fargo banking scandal and Malaysia’s 1MDB corruption case.”

Najib also features prominently in the trailer’s thumbnail.

The segment on Najib and Rosmah appears at the 0:46 mark of the trailer.

Najib is currently undergoing court proceedings for charges of corruption and money laundering surrounding the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), while Rosmah is also facing graft charges involving a solar hybrid project in Sarawak. — TheBorneoPost