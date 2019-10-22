(Video) Nepali security guard assaulted for clamping car

KUALA LUMPUR: A 24-year-old man who assaulted a Nepali security guard with a golf club for clamping his parked car was arrested just hours after the attack on Sunday.

The incident occured at about 1.30pm at the KL Traders Square on Jalan Gombak here when the able-bodied suspect blatantly parked his car at a parking lot meant for the disabled.

This was spotted minutes later by the security guard who was patrolling the area.

Observing the rules of the building for those who haphazardly park their vehicles, the guard clamped a wheel of the car.

When the suspect returned with an accomplice and found his car clamped, he ordered the guard to undo it. The guard told the suspect that he had to pay a fine at the building office.

This angered the suspect who tried to forcibly open the clamp.

When the guard, who is in his 30s, advised him against it, the suspect attacked him with his bare hands and a golf club he grabbed from his car.

Wangsa Maju police chief Supt Rajab Ahad Ismail said the suspect’s accomplice pulled him away and the guard suffered injuries to an ear and a hand.

He said the suspect, who is from Terengganu, has a past criminal record for a drug-related offence.

A video of the attack taken by a bystander showed the guard bleeding from his ears and his uniform stained with blood.

The suspect was also seen being led away by his accomplice.