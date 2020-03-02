(Video) Netizens supporting Perikatan Nasional want Anthony Loke to work with Muhyiddin

PETALING JAYA: Former Transport Minister, and Seremban Member of Parliament Anthony Loke (pix) has given a farewell speech to civil servants and thanked those who have personally contributed to the development of the country’s transport infrastructure.

The event which was broadcast live saw netizens singing the praises of the former minister’s services to the transportation industry. In fact, the praises did not just come from supporters of the previous Pakatan Harapan government.

Netizens who expressed support for the current Perikatan Nasional coalition have also called for Loke to join Muhyiddin’s cabinet.

“I am a BN supporter. But I salute what Anthony Loke has done. The only considerably working minister in PH’s rule,” commented Nizwan Khan.

“As individual I see you can do work. But YB you are on the wrong side. So good luck in your future,” said Facebook user, Wan Sabri

“YB Anthony Loke is the best, I support Umno, but I am very amazed with how YB works ... it would be great if he quits DAP and joins Perikatan Nasional,” said Yasi Omar Omar