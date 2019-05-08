Video of pervert filming breast, private parts of unconscious woman goes viral

PETALING JAYA: A video showing a man molesting an unconscious woman in a car went viral on the social media yesterday. Police have yet to determine where the incident took place.

In the 37-second clip, which is believed to have been taken on a highway in the Klang Valley, the man filmed himself approaching a parked car with its two left doors open.

A man was slumped in the driver’s seat. In the front passenger seat was an unconscious woman clad in a short and lacy red evening dress.

The man pointed his camera at the woman’s half-exposed chest before pulling her dress to expose her right breast. He then lowers the camera to film her exposed thighs and groin.

The man spread the woman’s legs to partially expose her private parts.

He then walked away towards two cars parked behind the victim’s car.

The footage also showed another male passenger in the rear seat. The passenger, who was conscious, appeared to be in a daze and avoided eye contact with the pervert.

When contacted, Kuala Lumpur and Selangor police said they have yet to receive any police report on the video.

A community leader who received the video in his phone said he was disgusted by the actions of the pervert.

“This is a terrible act on a woman by a pervert,” said the leader, who wished to remain anonymous. “The man had outraged the modesty of a woman who was unconscious and helpless. He should be arrested and face the full brunt of the law. I hope the police will trace him.”

He added that he has fowarded the video to officials of the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry for further action.