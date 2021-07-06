Video of two women jumping off building is old clip — Police

KUALA LUMPUR: A video clip showing two women jumping from an apartment allegedly in Genting Highland, Pahang, which went viral on social media today, is an old video.

PDRM corporate communications secretariat Supt A. Skandaguru said that the video clip had circulated several times on social media since 2020 to arouse concern among the community.

“The incident happened overseas in 2017, and the public is advised not to easily believe baseless news. Sharing or disseminating news like this will cause anxiety and concern in the community,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama