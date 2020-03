THE Majlis Bandaraya Pulau Pinang (MBPP) released a video on Facebook showing defiant Penangites flaunting the Restriction of Movement Order.

Personnel from the MBPP and PDRM can be seen using loudspeakers asking people to stay and only go out if it’s essential.

The street in which the video was filmed showed what seems to be a Penang street full of vehicles and pedestrians who don’t seem to exude an amount of care regarding the measures taken to curb the Covid-19 pandemic.