(Video) PN federal govt is illegitimate, says Mahathir

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix) has called the Perikatan Nasional (PN) federal government “illegitimate”.

“How can this be called a government when MPs are not allowed to speak even when there is a parliamentary sitting?” Mahathir asked in a pre-recorded video released by his aides late yesterday.

“This government is in fact illegitimate. I think Muhyiddin is illegitimate.”

Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Mohd Md Yusof had earlier announced that the Dewan Rakyat proceeding on May 18 will end immediately after the Yang di-Pertuan Agong delivers the Royal Address.

There will be no debate scheduled for the remainder of the day. He said this was due to the fact that the Covid-19 pandemic in the country has yet to be fully over.

The limitation imposed on the sitting means that Mahathir will not be able to table a motion of no-confidence against Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.