(Video) Police deploy in numbers to enforce restricted movement order

PETALING JAYA: Selangor police went full force tonight in enforcing the restricted movement order on its first full day, by mounting roadblocks and conducting checks on business outlets that continued to operate as usual.

Dozens of police teams were despatched to various areas in the Klang Valley to detect shop operators who had defied the order and to ensure that their businesses were shut down.

Car repair workshops, car wash centres, vape stores and religious gatherings were among those approached by the police teams.

In Petaling Jaya, district police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said that about four roadblocks are in place round-the-clock for conducting checks on motorists who remain outdoors.

“We are focusing on educating our communities on the importance of staying indoors,” he said.

In Kuala Lumpur, similar efforts were taken by state police.

A police four-wheel-drive vehicle was seen moving in the city with loudspeakers playing announcements urging the public to observe the restricted movement order.

Elsewhere, food stall operators who defied the order were advised to close down and return home.

Although police have the powers to detain those who defied orders to remain indoors, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said on Tuesday that a softer approach of advising and issuing warnings will be adopted in the early stages of the order’s implementation.