JOHOR BARU: Johor police are tracing the individual who drove a car with two young boys were lying downwards against the boot and back glass of the vehicle, with their faces looking upwards.

The incident which is believed to have taken place in the Taman Scientex area in Pasir Gudang, was captured on video and photographs which were posted on the Facebook page of the Taman Scientex community.

In a statement yesterday, Seri Alam district police chief Supt Ismail Dollah said the Toyota Vios bearing the registration plate JLE 882 was also found to have beaten a red traffic light, and that police are tracing the car owner and the two children involved, apart from the car driver.

Although there is no information as yet on the date and time of the incident, it is believed to have occurred in the day time.

Ismail said police received a complaint at 12.43am Sunday from an individual in connection with the Facebook posting.

Warning that the actions captured in the video were dangerous and could have put the safety of the boys and others at risk, he appealed to members of the public with any information on the incident, to contact the police at 07-3864222. — Bernama