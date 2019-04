SEREMBAN: A police truck carrying 26 detainees crashed and landed on its side, leaving the inmates trapped in the vehicle at a junction near Green Technology Park, Seremban 2 here today.

The accident occurred close to noon when police were returning to the Sikamat police station lock-up with the detainees from the Seremban courthouse.

Apart from the police truck which was badly damaged, an escort police car also was dented in the rear side.

It is yet to be known how the accident at a junction and close to the Seremban 2 district office occurred.

Seremban district deputy police chief Supt Mohd Rosli Ishak said escorting policemen and several of the detainees were injured and were taken to the Seremban hospital for treatment after being rescued.

“There were no fatalities. I am yet to receive a full report on the case and will issue a media statement when it is ready,“ he told theSun when contacted.

A video taken by a passing motorist showed the crashed police truck lying on its side with the inmates cramped and standing inside the locked vehicle.

Several policemen on motorcycles were also seen keeping guard of the truck.

Watch video here:

www.youtube.com/watch?v=wWsysPbcMLs