Video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EdLTny7fVVw&feature=youtu.be

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have urged a woman who fell victim to a snatch thief at a pedestrian’s crossing opposite a shopping mall here to lodge a report.

The incident on July 4 was captured on video by a blogger who was filming footage opposite the Sogo shopping mall in Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman.

The video went viral on social media last week.

Dang Wangi police chief ACP Mohd Fahmi Visuvanathan Abdullah said the victim has yet to come forward to make a report.

In the footage, the woman was crossing a road from the shopping centre to the Pertama shopping complex when a man on a motorcycle snatched her necklace and sped off.

The video also captured the registration plates of the snatch thief’s motorcycle.