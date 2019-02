AMPANG JAYA: Police are looking for four robbers who preyed on a woman at Taman Seraya Pandan Indah here on Tuesday. The crime was captured on CCTV.

In the 9.25pm incident, the woman just left her house for work. As she was about to get into her car, the men rode up to her.

One pillion rider got off and approached her. Upon seeing them, the woman threw her handbag and ran away.

The man grabbed her handbag. As he was about to leave, another motorcycle also arrived. Those on the latter vehicle are believed to be their accomplices.

The woman escaped unhurt and later lodged a police report.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Hamzah Alias confirmed the incident and said police have initiated an investigation under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code for gang and armed robbery.

A video of the incident went viral on social media.

Watch video here:

https://www.facebook.com/inforoadblockjpjpolis/videos/vb.223545897823128/565858767246218/?type=2&theater