KUCHING: A committee is being formed to look into the interests and financial needs of Chinese schools in Sarawak, says Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“Any improvement or development for Chinese schools will go through this committee, (which is headed) under Minister of Local Government and Housing Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian,” said Abang Johari at a Chung Hua Primary schools management committee ‘Chap Goh Mei’ dinner at SJK Chung Hua No. 4 here last night.

He said the set up of the committee is similar to the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor), which will be allocated a special budget by the Sarawak government.

Abang Johari added that he is increasing the grant for Chinese vernacular schools in the state by RM1 million this year to RM9 million.

He said it is pertinent for the state government to provide quality education to the children of Sarawak, by equipping them with the latest knowledge and technologies to embrace Industrial Revolution 4.0.

“The combination of Chung Hua (Chinese medium schools) and state policies is just nice for us to go global,” he said.

Abang Johari was referring to the the teaching of Chinese language in such vernacular schools, coupled with the state government’s policy to deliver subjects of Science and Mathematics in English in primary schools .

The Chief Minister noted the increasing number of Bumiputera students enrolling in Chinese vernacular schools saying it augured well for the future of Sarawak.

He also lauded SJK Chung Hua No. 4 for having a smart classroom or e-classroom to foster active interactions between teachers and students, creating a favourable learning environment.

Among those in attendance were the China Deputy Consul-General in Kuching Zhang Yang, Dr Sim, Kuching South City Council mayor Datuk Wee Hong See and Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How. — TheBorneoPost