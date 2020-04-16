(Video) Serving while smiling through gritted teeth

PETALING JAYA: The Covid-19 pandemic and the movement control order (MCO), enforced to curb its spread, have brought out the worst in people, and those in the services sectors are taking the brunt of the unpleasantness.

For one food delivery rider, Muhammad Faiz Haris Abu Bakar, encountering rude customers was all in a day’s work even before the current crisis. “Every so often, we would get mocked or humiliated,” he told theSun this week.

But the situation has worsened considerably, he added.

Muhammad Faiz, 28, was an auditor and executive accountant before he opted to join the food delivery service early last year.

The money is good. If one is willing to put in the hours, one can earn up to RM10,000 a month. But the stress level is high, too.

Now, whenever he comes across an unpleasant customer, he gives them the benefit of the doubt. “They are probably driven by paranoia or fear of the uncertainty in this trying period,” he said.

“Perhaps it’s the new normal.”

It is not easy tolerating such behaviour, but Muhammad Faiz said all he could do was bite his tongue. “This happens daily,” he said.

The variety of nasty behaviours is shocking. There are customers who refuse to pay. Then there are those who live in high-rises, who refuse to collect their orders from the guardhouse.

“They get abusive despite the rule that we are not allowed to enter the premises,” Muhammad Faiz said.

While riders are required to put on gloves and masks, Muhammad Faiz said some customers insist on spraying them with sanitisers before they collect the food. “This is offensive.”

All the riders can do is to lodge a report with their company’s customer services department.

Then there are those who carry their paranoia to a new level.

Like Rapunzel of the Disney fairy tale, who let her hair down to enable her prince to scale the wall to be with her, one customer would let down a rope with a basin to collect the food from the delivery rider.

Muhammad Faiz is still amused whenever he recalls the incident.

Just like any business, the food delivery service has also seen a sharp drop in the number or orders.

He said they were flooded with food orders during the first week of the MCO, which was enforced on March 18, but in the second and third week, there were fewer orders.

Muhammad Faiz used to make 20 to 30 deliveries a day, but now he’d be lucky to hit 20.

“It can be difficult. We are paid according to the number of deliveries we make.” He said he would consider himself lucky if he could take home RM3,000 to RM4,000 a month now.

The opportunity to make money has been curtailed further with the new order to restrict deliveries from 8am to 8pm, compared with 10am to 11pm previously.

“And for many of us this is our only source of income. I am the sole breadwinner because my wife has to stay at home to look after our eight-month-old baby.

“Come rain or shine, we have to hit the road every day.”

Read the story in iPaper:

Serving while smiling through gritted teeth