PUTRAJAYA: The motherly and caring quality of Prime Minister’s wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali stood out as she stopped by and distributed a bucket of chocolates to members of the media flocking outside the Perdana Putra here today.

It was about 10am and the Dr Siti Hasmah was believed to be heading to the Prime Minister’s Office when she stopped by the entrance of the Protocol route and greeted about 30 media personnel there.

“Come ... take it,” she said while handing out a bucket of chocolates with a smile.

When asked about her health, Siti Hasmah replied: “Alhamdulillah, I’m fine.

“Take care of yourself!” she added.

Her husband Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had arrived at the Prime Minister’s Office at 8.30am.

On Monday, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah consented to the appointment of Mahathir as interim prime minister. — Bernama