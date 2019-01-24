(Video) SPAN raids construction site over suspected water theft

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Water Services Commission (SPAN) today conducted a raid at an elevated highway privatisation project construction site in Ampang with the help of Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor).

The decision to raid the site was made after complaints were received from Air Selangor on illegal connections of treated water supply in the area.

SPAN Senior Executive of Corporate Communication and Consumer Affairs Loh Pit Mui, who oversaw the raid, said there was an illegal 25mm HDPE (High Density Poly-Ethylene) pipe that was connected to a main pipe from Air Selangor.

“The pipe was connected to an Air Selangor main pipe without any water supply meter,” she said.

“The illegal connection is believed to channel water supply into a water tank at the construction site for its usage and also to a ‘rumah kongsi’ believed to house its workers.