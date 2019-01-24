(Video) SPAN raids construction site over suspected water theft

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Water Services Commission (SPAN) today conducted a raid at an elevated highway privatisation project construction site in Ampang with the help of Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor).
The decision to raid the site was made after complaints were received from Air Selangor on illegal connections of treated water supply in the area.
SPAN Senior Executive of Corporate Communication and Consumer Affairs Loh Pit Mui, who oversaw the raid, said there was an illegal 25mm HDPE (High Density Poly-Ethylene) pipe that was connected to a main pipe from Air Selangor.
“The pipe was connected to an Air Selangor main pipe without any water supply meter,” she said.
“The illegal connection is believed to channel water supply into a water tank at the construction site for its usage and also to a ‘rumah kongsi’ believed to house its workers.
“Findings also show that the construction premise does not have any legally registered water supply meter,“ she said.
Loh added that chlorine tests performed at the site confirmed that the supply was treated water.
“This case will be investigated under the provisions of Section 123 (1) of the Water Services Industry Act 2006 (Act 655), with further investigation conducted by SPAN,” she said.
SPAN also urged the public to step up and report cases of illegal water connections to SPAN’s enforcement division via hotline +603-8317 9333 or to send an email to aduan@span.gov.my.