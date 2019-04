KUALA LUMPUR: A traffic policeman on duty suffered light injuries after a car driven by a college student rammed into him at the Jalan Raja Laut-Dataran Merdeka junction, early today.

(Watch the video here.)

Aniq Mohd Kasim, 22, was directing traffic at the middle of the junction at about 8.15am when a Mercedes Benz driven by a 25-year-old private college student from Jalan Hishamuddin crashed into him.

The policeman from the city traffic enforcement and investigation department was thrown by the impact and suffered light injuries to his leg. He was taken to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the car was taken to the city traffic police headquarters for further investigations.

Police said the driver will be charged for reckless driving under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 at the Jalan Duta traffic offences court tomorrow.

If found guilty, an offender is liable to a maximum jail term of five years, and a fine of between RM5,000 and RM15,000.

A public close-circuit camera captured the accident on video and the footage went viral in the social media today.