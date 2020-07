KUALA LUMPUR: A suspected drug dealer escaped a police dragnet despite gunshots being fired at his car tyres in Kepong on Monday.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said today that the incident occurred at about 6.30pm when an anti-narcotics police team was carrying out an ambush on a suspected drug dealer.

He said as police trailed the man’s car from Taman Tun Dr Ismail towards Jinjang, the team stopped the car in Kepong, blocking the suspect’s vehicle in the front and rear.

“A police officer rushed out and identified himself to the suspect with his authority card and ordered him to surrender. However, the suspect did not cooperate and reacted aggressively.

In an attempt to escape, the suspect drove recklessly towards the police officer. The officer whipped out his handgun and fired two gunshots at the tyres of the car to force it to stop and not endanger the lives of the public in the area,” he said.

Mazlan said despite this, the suspect managed to escape.

He said checks showed that the suspect’s vehicle was registered to a car rental company and efforts to track down the man are ongoing.

A video of the incident believed to be taken by an unidentified person made its rounds in the social media today.

The footage showed a plainclothes policeman confronting the suspect before the man attempts to speed off from the scene. The police officer was also seen firing gunshots at the car’s tyres.