(Video) Syed Saddiq claims he was nearly attacked by a group of opposition supporters

KUALA LUMPUR: Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman claimed that he was nearly attacked by a group of opposition supporters after the conclusion of the nomination process for the by-election for the State Constituency Seat (DUN) of Semenyih, this morning.

The Pakatan Harapan Youth chief said he was walking towards his car, without being escorted by his driver, as he was not on duty as a minister in today’s activities.

“Today I had no driver as I was not on duty as a minister, on my way to the car I was almost attacked by the BN supporters. When I was cursed, I just gave my greetings and continued to walk ahead, but they pursued me.

“When I was surrounded, the police nearby came to assist. The PAS Unit Amal (Charity Unit) which saw the incident also came to help as they saw the physical reaction of several BN supporters,” he said, via his official instagram, here today.

Through the one-minute-long video, scores of people wearing blue shirts surrounded him as though waiting to assault him.

Syed Sadiq said he respected the opinions of the people who wished to make criticism, as it was within their rights.

“... but to the extent of resorting to physical attacks, that’s too much!” he added.

Syed Saddiq also said the incident reminded him of his original purpose of joining politics.

“I am saddened to see that the gangsterism culture is spreading among our community. I want to be a ‘Yang Berkhidmat’ which serves all Malaysians regardless of race, religion and political ideologies. Because Malaysia unites us all,” he said.

A police report on the attack will be lodged by Syed Saddiq at the Sungai Way Police Station today. — Bernama

Watch the video here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bt7fiuSF44v/?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet