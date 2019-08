NILAI: After shying away from the public for a week, the family of missing Franco-Irish girl, Nora Anne Quoirin, 15, came out to express their gratitude to the search and rescue (SAR) team at a meeting in the resort, today.

The short video shared by the police this morning, showed Nora’s mother, Meabh Jaseprine Quoirin, expressing her gratitude as her husband, Sebastian Marie Philipe comforted her.

Meabh held back tears as she expressed her appreciation to the SAR team for trying hard to find their daughter since the day she was reported missing.

“Good morning everyone. We want to say thank you to each and every one of you, we know you are searching night and day for Nora.

“We can see you are working so hard as well as praying with us and being with us. We know you have given up your time, especially during special festival time (Aidiladha) to be with us here, it means the world to us.

“We are so grateful for everything you have done for us, as well as to everyone here and those who are helping away from the site,“ she said.

It is learned that the meeting with the SAR operation team was held in the resort. The video was recorded by the police and shared with the media.

The SAR operation which entered its seventh day today has been strengthened with the involvement of VAT 69 commandos and members of the Federal Reserve Unit (FRU), in the search for the girl.

Nora Anne arrived at the resort with her parents from London on Aug 3 for a two-week vacation.

The special needs teenager was discovered missing from her room at 8am the following day. — Bernama

Watch the video below:



https://www.facebook.com/PolisNegeriSembilan/videos/729272267495094/UzpfSTE2MTA4NjMxMzkwMTY4NDoyNjA3MjY1Mjg1OTUwNDI5/?__tn__=%2Cd%2CP-R&eid=ARAvHsnNaG4wKADyRQ8qjQ6yFxPOMRvY92VMXB_KrRfQCCpwhEEv8eDozr4HceS7haqcV5xFZnfKQsPy