BALIK PULAU: A teenager was killed after he was rammed into by an out of control tour bus, at an intersection near the Setia Triangle housing estate.

Muhammad Saifullah Muhammad Hafeiz, a part-time delivery rider was stationary astride his motorcycle at the traffic light, when the incident happened around 7pm last night.

Several motorists also suffered minor injuries as the bus hurtled and rammed through the concrete wall of a house, before grinding to a halt.

Southwest district police head Supt A. Anbalagan, who confirmed the incident said, the 49-year-old driver of the bus was detained by police and is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act, for causing death by driving in a reckless manner.

Bayan Lepas assemblyman Azrul Mahathir Aziz rushed to the scene of the incident and was seen consoling the net-of-kins of the victim.