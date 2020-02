PETALING JAYA: Human Resources Deputy Minister, Mahfuz Omar (pix) who just exited Istana Negara said that there is good news for Malaysia.

“Good news for Malaysia, Insya Allah, good news for Malaysia,“ Mahfuz who is also Pokok Sena Member of Parliament said when he was leaving the premises at 1.04pm.

When asked if Anwar Ibrahim would be the next Prime Minister he replied that for now it will remain a secret.

“These are all secrets. We made a promise with Yang Dipertuan Agong that we cannot reveal any details to anyone,“ he said.