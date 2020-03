PETALING JAYA: PKR vice-president Chua Tian Chang was attacked by a group of people, believed to be PKR supporters, outside the party’s headquarters here today.

They were said to have heckled and accosted party leaders aligned to sacked deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

PKR members hurled abuses at the PKR leader, also known as Tian Chua, as he tried to enter his car. One man was seen seen throwing punches at him. He was also splashed with water.