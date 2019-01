PETALING JAYA: A tornado swept through Panguragan Kulon village in Panguragan, Cirebon, West Java, yesterday, killing one person and causing widespread destruction in its trail. It damaged 165 houses.

The Jakarta Post reported National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho as saying the tornado took place at around 3.30pm local time.

Sutopo said the agency was coordinating with local authorities, village leaders and humanitarian volunteers to assess the damages.

Watch the video here: