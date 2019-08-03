(Video) Tour bus skids off bridge, three injured

SEPANG: A tour bus skidded off a bridge at Km0.6 Jalan Salak Tinggi-Nilai here at about 6.40am today,

The 40-year-old driver, and two passengers on board, one of whom was the driver’s wife, sustained injuries, said Sepang police chief ACP Abdul Aziz Ali.

“The bus hit a safety rail on the left before skidding and plunging down from the bridge. It fell 10m and landed by the side of the large drain below,” he said.

The victims were sent to the Putrajaya Hospital.

The bus was believed to be heading to Nilai from Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS), Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama

Video of the scene following the accident:



https://www.facebook.com/serembanpage/videos/712016075916771/?q=bas%20kemalanagan%20salak%20tinggi&epa=SEARCH_BOX