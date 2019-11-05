(Video) Tun M advises SPM, STPM candidates to remain calm

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix) today advised all Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) examination candidates to remain calm while sitting for the exam.

In a video clip posted on his official Facebook page, Mahathir expressed his hope that all SPM and STPM candidates will remain calm under pressure and had made adequate preparations to obtain the best possible result.

“For examinations, we have to remember everything that we have learned all year long and to keep doing (revisions) so that we will remember the content (of the answers) needed.

“I pray that all students will obtain good results and I hope they can heave a sigh of relief once the examinations are concluded,” Mahathir said.

The second phase of SPM examination commenced this morning and ends on Nov 28, while for the STPM examination, it will conclude on Nov 13. — Bernama

Please click on the link below to watch the video:

https://www.facebook.com/TunDrMahathir/videos/549115732534892/