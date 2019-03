SHAH ALAM: Two men armed with parang robbed a convenience store outlet in Section 17 here on Friday.

The men were seen entering the outlet brandishing their weapons in a video which has gone viral.

They pushed some customers back into the shop before robbing the cashier and fleeing.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Baharudin Mat Taib confirmed the incident.

“The duo escaped three cartons of cigarettes and RM200 cash from the cashier. No one suffered any injuries,“ he said.

Baharudin said police are tracking the suspects.

“The case is being investigated under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code for armed gang-robbery,“ he said.