(Video) Two boys flung out of vehicle, escape unhurt

BUTTERWORTH: Two boys were flung out of a car, following a collision between two vehicles along the North-South Expressway, near Juru, last Saturday.

Fortunately, the victims escaped unscathed.

A video of the incident which went viral was recorded by a dash camera mounted on a trailing vehicle.

In the video, a vehicle on the right lane is seen overtaking another car before its driver loses control and clatters into the back of the car driven by the children’s mother.

It is believed that the driver lost control of the car after one of her tyres burst.

The mother and a sibling of the victims were seen alighting from the car to check on the two boys.

South Seberang Perai District Police chief, Supt Shafee Abdul Samad who confirmed the incident, said that the boys were aged 11 and 13.

He said the family was heading towards Nibong Tebal when the accident happened.

“The boys were seated at the back, while a sister was seated in passenger’s seat. Everyone escaped unhurt, but were in shock,” he said.

The driver of the other vehicle was a 34-year-old female Chinese national.

She suffered injuries to her neck and legs, but her twin children who were also in the vehicle escaped unhurt.